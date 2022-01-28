Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC) Short Interest Update

Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AVAC opened at $9.85 on Friday. Avalon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

