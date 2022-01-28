Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to post sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.73.

AVY opened at $196.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

