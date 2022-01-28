Aviva PLC Acquires 8,067 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Summit Materials worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

