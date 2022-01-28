Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 1,653.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Zai Lab by 28.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.81. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $187.46.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

