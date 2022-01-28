Aviva PLC Sells 883 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $3,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wix.com by 37.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Wix.com by 139.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.05 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.66.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.28.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

