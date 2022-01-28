Aviva PLC Trims Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,593,000 after acquiring an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY opened at $52.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

