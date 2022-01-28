Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Avnet updated its Q3 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $39.57. 6,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,094. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. Avnet has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Avnet alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avnet by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.