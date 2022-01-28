Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Avnet updated its Q3 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

Shares of AVT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.11. 13,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,094. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

