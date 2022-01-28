Avory & Company LLC Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Avory & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Omnicell makes up approximately 8.4% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.21% of Omnicell worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,437,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,702 shares of company stock valued at $9,868,073 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.07 and a 52 week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

