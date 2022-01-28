Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,097. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after buying an additional 890,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after buying an additional 2,085,959 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after buying an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after buying an additional 6,517,880 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

