B. Riley Comments on RLI Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.85.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

RLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $102.98 on Thursday. RLI has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.58.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of RLI by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of RLI by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.