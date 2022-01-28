B. Riley Comments on Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $155,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

