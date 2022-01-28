B. Riley Lowers Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $37.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.