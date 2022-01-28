B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 103.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTO. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (down from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.95.

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.91.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$517,334.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

