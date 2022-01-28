Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDP. Citigroup started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

