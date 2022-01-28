Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

