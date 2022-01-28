Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.