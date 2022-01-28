Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $4.65 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.