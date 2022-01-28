Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 361.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $451.75 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $534.15 and its 200-day moving average is $500.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

