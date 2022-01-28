Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 44,737 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 506.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,737 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,743,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,408,000 after buying an additional 167,528 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $137.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.81 and its 200 day moving average is $151.01. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.86 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

