Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 25,735 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $46,099,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.63 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

