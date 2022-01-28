Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 512,525 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 512,525 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in American International Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

