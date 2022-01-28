BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,976,000 after buying an additional 237,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after buying an additional 655,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,537,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,101,000 after buying an additional 157,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.