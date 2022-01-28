Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

BWFG stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 7,186 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $222,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Mcneill purchased 11,070 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $344,498.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 21,425 shares of company stock worth $665,652 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

