Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 72.4% in January

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ BAOS opened at $0.79 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAOS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baosheng Media Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Baosheng Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baosheng Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

