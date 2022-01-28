Barclays Cuts Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target to GBX 3,300

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,420 ($46.14) to GBX 3,300 ($44.52) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,197.20 ($43.14).

KWS opened at GBX 2,476 ($33.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 2,292 ($30.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,366 ($45.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,703.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,840.97. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.59.

In related news, insider David Alan Reeves bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($35.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.25 ($13,412.37). Also, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($33.59) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($33,594.17). Insiders have bought 3,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,909 in the last 90 days.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

