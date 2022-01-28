Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.74. Barclays shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 61,543 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Get Barclays alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barclays by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 200,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.