Barclays Raises Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Price Target to €26.40

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from €24.70 ($28.07) to €26.40 ($30.00) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $6.31 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

