Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 285 ($3.85) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.99) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.99) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.06) to GBX 390 ($5.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.99) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.82).

Get Grainger alerts:

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 294.80 ($3.98) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 307.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 308.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.31. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £296.64 ($400.22).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.