Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BTDPY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.52) in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $621.00.

BTDPY stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

