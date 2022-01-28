Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.59. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

