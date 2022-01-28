Barton P. Bandy Sells 7,150 Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $12,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:RSLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. 122,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,785. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -1.10. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $256,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

