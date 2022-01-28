Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target Increased to €80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €78.00 ($88.64) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($89.77) to €76.00 ($86.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

BASFY stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. Basf has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Basf had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Research analysts predict that Basf will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

