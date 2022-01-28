Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 1,140.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BVNRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

