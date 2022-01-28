BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $24.00 on Thursday. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

