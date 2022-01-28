Beazley (LON:BEZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $501.80

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 501.80 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 499.70 ($6.74), with a volume of 91959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497 ($6.71).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.23) to GBX 531 ($7.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.18) to GBX 495 ($6.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 490 ($6.61) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 467.67 ($6.31).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 444.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 407.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 38.23.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

