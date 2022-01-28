Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BEG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of LON BEG opened at GBX 119.08 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 101.83 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.34 ($2.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.92.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

