BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $202.90 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $200.75 and a one year high of $426.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

