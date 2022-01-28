Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Lifted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $7,442,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Best Buy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $96.10 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

