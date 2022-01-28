Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of BILI opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,945 shares during the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

