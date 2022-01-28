Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) shot up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 55,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 30,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The stock has a market cap of $78.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 93.31% and a negative net margin of 59.44%. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

