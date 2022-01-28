Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) shot up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 55,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 30,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
The stock has a market cap of $78.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 93.31% and a negative net margin of 59.44%. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter.
About Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA)
Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.
