BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the December 31st total of 836,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

BVXV opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.36.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

