Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their na rating on shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BDT opened at C$9.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.65. The firm has a market cap of C$499.36 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.10 and a twelve month high of C$10.78.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.