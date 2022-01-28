Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $29.33 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $29.33 or 0.00079843 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $513.75 million and approximately $55.87 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00241630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00102209 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

