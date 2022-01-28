Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 175,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,133,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

BITF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $642.35 million and a P/E ratio of -332.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Bitfarms had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

