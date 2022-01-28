Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.86 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

