Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

