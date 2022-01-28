BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $787.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $890.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $898.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.