BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $14.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCPC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $768.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 60,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

