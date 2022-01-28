BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Trading Down 0.8%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.88 and last traded at $44.98. 610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,717,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000.

